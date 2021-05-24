Fresno’s Class of 2020 gets its graduation ceremony, one year after COVID-19 outbreak

Hundreds of students from Fresno’s Class of 2020 finally got their commencement ceremony on Monday, more than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to cancel graduations and other gatherings.

Graduates wore their school colors as each school’s principal called out every student who participated in Monday’s long-awaited commencement at the Paul Paul Theater at the Fresno County Fairgrounds.

“This is such an honor. I have been waiting for this for an entire year to come here for you all and see your families and see your faces,” FUSD Trustee Keshia Thomas said during the commencement. “I’m sad we missed last year, but we have to move forward and make some great things happen.”

Many graduates said Monday’s ceremony felt like “closure” after a challenging year.

“We didn’t really get to say goodbye to people,” Edison graduate Ellery Alkotob said. “It’s nice to ... say goodbye and get some closure, and celebrate that we all did it.”

Parents Tumani and Bruce Heights said they were happy their daughter Jada got the ceremony she was denied last year and praised Superintendent Bob Nelson for making good on his promise to host ceremonies for the Class of 2020 this year.

“I think that it’s something great because they would have never have had that opportunity. I am glad our superintendent kept his word and that our 2020 class had that opportunity,” Tumani Heights said.

Smiles and laughter were present as graduates heard “that’s my baby” and “you did it” from the crowd whenever their names were called.

“I was really looking forward to my high school graduation, and the unexpected came from nowhere, “ Bullard High School graduate Thandiwe Harris said. “It was really sad. I literally cried the day of graduation. I am super excited to be here. Being able to do it today is something I will remember forever.”

But not everyone in the class of 2020 participated in Monday’s graduation ceremony. Some students said they remained concerned about the safety of large crowds and noted the pandemic isn’t over. Others said they simply wanted to skip the ceremonies.

Students like Olivia Konda, a 2020 graduate from Roosevelt High School, decided to forgo Monday’s festivities.

“I was aware of the graduation, and I’m grateful they held the ceremony. I was just ready to move on past high school and to keep looking forward into my progression in college,” Konda said.

Elisha Mendoza, a 2020 graduate from Edison High School, also skipped Monday’s festivities.

“It’s good they kept their promise that they were going to give them one,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said she remains concerned about safety.

“I don’t think Fresno is very good with their vaccinations,” Mendoza said.

Demand for the vaccines has plummeted nationwide, including Fresno County.

The district required all attendees to wear masks and provided hand sanitizer. Many families spread out on the bleachers to maintain social distance.

Leslie Loewen, FUSD’s campus culture manager, said she “felt very safe” and that the district was adhering to all the recommended safety measures.

“We’re just excited because the kids didn’t get this before,” Loewen said.