Big changes, in-person graduations and some ‘Wonderful’ news for Fresno-area students

Graduating class members from the Kremen School of Education and Human Development walk into Bulldog Stadium on Friday, May 14, 2021, during the first in-person graduation since the start of the pandemic. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Hello education readers,

This past week, Fresno High changed their original Native American-themed “warrior” logo after 130 years. Native groups applauded the change from the parents, students, and Fresno high alumni who argued the harmful effects of the former mascot.

But not everybody was thrilled with the change. Protesters gathered outside the high school during the unveiling of the new logo sporting the historic Royce Hall building.

Alumni against the change argued getting rid of the mascot was a form of “erasure” of Native Americans and Native American culture.

The Ed Lab reported on the unveiling of the new logo, and a lot of you wrote in to tell us how you felt. One email we received was from professor Laurel Davis-Delano from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

Davis-Delano co-wrote an academic report in 2020 citing the psychological effects of Native American mascots.

The study found one of the outcomes of having Native American mascots among Native students was “depressed-self esteem.” The study results showed Native American mascots yielded adverse psychological effects such as depressed self-esteem, community worth, and future achievement-related goals and increased negative feelings of stress, distress, depression, dysphoria, and hostility for Native American students.

Fresno’s Jamie Nelson spearheaded the campaign to change the mascot. Although students and Native community members feel there is still more work to be done, Nelson, a member of the Yokuts tribe, said the changing of the mascot was a good start.

Fresno State graduation

Fresno State, over the weekend, held its first in-person graduation since 2019.

Students worldwide were robbed of graduation ceremonies, parties, and proms because of the global pandemic.

More than 6,700 people are graduating from Fresno State in the 2020-21 school year. During the 2019-20 academic year, more than 6,100 degrees were awarded.

Another massive cause for celebration is the first in-person graduation for Fresno State since the pandemic began.

Read the emotional story here.

More ‘Wonderful’ news for Fresno State graduates

Graduating Fresno State students could earn hundreds of dollars as long as they fulfill community service hours at a nonprofit that serves the community.

Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of The Wonderful Company and long-time supporters of Fresno State are giving $1 million to university students in their newest philanthropic endeavor, the Wonderful Butterfly Project.

Check out the full story here.

Will Gavin Newsom’s education plan help Fresno-area students?

This past week, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed setting up low-income students with a $500 college stipend from the $100 billion state surplus. The stipend has not been set in stone, and there are still many questions about how or if these stipends could affect a student’s financial aid package. What are your thoughts on this college funds seed money? Do you think it would be beneficial to your students? Let us know at edlab@fresnobee.com.

COVID-19 on-campus watch

We’re keeping track of COVID-19 on school campuses and how cases are doing since hybrid learning began. COVID-19 cases are down in most school districts since children began distance learning, but FUSD has seen a small spike in cases.

JOIN THE ED LAB’S NEW FACEBOOK GROUP

The Ed Lab Newsroom Facebook group is a virtual lab where reporters meet and interact with members of the Fresno-area community. The purpose of this group is to create a hands-on space where we engage on education issues impacting children, parents, and teachers, and where we can learn more about educational needs in the San Joaquin Valley.

We are excited to host live discussions and informative workshops to help inform and discuss education issues in the valley. Join our group!

Have any good news, grants, competitions, or call-outs? Let us know! We would love to highlight your work and exciting projects. You can submit projects, educational contests, or resources at edlab@fresnobee.com.

ASK THE ED LAB

Do you have an education question you’d like for us to answer? Have a story tip? Contact the Ed Lab team at edlab@fresnobee.com.

Like this newsletter? Forward to a friend. They can sign up here.