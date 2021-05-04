Was vote to change Fresno High’s Native American mascot illegal? New lawsuit says yes

A lawsuit was filed against the Fresno Unified School District this week, alleging the board violated the Brown Act when it voted to remove the Fresno High Schools mascot that depicts a Native American caricature.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in the Fresno County Superior Court, listed potential violations of the Brown Act that occurred on Dec. 9, the night of the vote. Trustee Terry Slatic was the only board member to vote against the mascot change.

“... the School Board’s vote fails to provide any meaningful information,” the lawsuit said. “The 6-1 vote makes no mention of what the Fresno Warrior will be changed to, how much it will cost to change the Fresno Warrior, who will be paid to change the Fresno Warrior, or any other factual statement. The School Board’s vote fails to answer the who, what, when, where, or why of how changing the Fresno Warrior will work.”

The school board minutes said there would be no fiscal impact if the board decided to change the Fresno High mascot, according to the lawsuit, but cited a GV Wire story that reported it would cost between $400,000 and a million dollars.

FUSD officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Bee’s Education Lab and did not confirm how much money, if any, it would cost to change the Warrior mascot.

The PowerPoint presentation the district presented to the board about changing the mascot said there wouldn’t be a vote until the school reopened, the lawsuit says. At the time of the vote, Fresno High was still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue came to the board because of a movement sparked by Fresno’s Jamie Nelson, a Yokuts Native. He said he started a petition in June advocating for FUSD to change the mascot because the image is offensive and degrading to Native Americans, especially since Fresno High sits on the land originally inhabited by Yokuts Natives before white colonizers stole it.

Fresno Unified students have fought alongside Nelson to push the board to change the mascot.

This story will be updated.

