High school seniors missed out on graduation last year. How Fresno Unified is fixing that

Fresno Unified schools on Friday released its first detailed schedule of upcoming graduation plans not only for students finishing school this year but also for students from the Class of 2020 who missed out on commencement ceremonies last year during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

An outdoor event is planned for May 24 at the Paul Paul Theater at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

“Students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage for their diploma with their classmates, in front of family members,” the district said in a statement.

Members of the Class of 2020 who wish to participate will need to fill out a response form to reserve their spot. https://tinyurl.com/FUSD2020gradwalk

To view the full schedule, visit the FUSD website here.

“The Class of 2020 ceremony fulfills a promise Superintendent Bob Nelson made to last year’s seniors that they would have a chance to don cap and gown and walk across the stage for a graduation photo,” FUSD officials said in the news release.

“It’s important to wear that gown and walk across that stage and let people take pictures and cheer their graduates. This is a key milestone in our students’ lives, and one that deserves to be celebrated,” Nelson said in the statement.

Ceremonies for all FUSD high schools will be held at the fairgrounds theater, except for McLane and Sunnyside high students, who will have commencement at their stadiums, the district said.

Graduations will begin with Design Science Middle College High School on May 24 and conclude on June 10 with Fresno High School.

“Physical distancing will be required, along with masks. Up to four members of the senior’s household can attend. As state and local health guidelines improve, the district is hopeful additional guests will be allowed,” the district said.

The district will live stream the ceremonies.