Fresno Unified announces new graduation ceremony plans for the senior Class of 2021

As expected, Fresno Unified schools on Friday announced plans to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

In a statement to the media, FUSD officials said graduating seniors would have “an opportunity to receive their diplomas with their classmates, in front of family members.”

“Based on current health guidelines, the ceremonies will be outdoors, requiring physical distancing and masks.

“Currently, guests would be limited to members of the graduating senior’s household, but more attendees could be allowed if community health conditions continue to improve and state and local health restrictions are relaxed,” district officials said in the statement. “The ceremonies will be live streamed and professional photos taken of each participating graduate.”

The Fresno Unified Board of Education is expected to finalize plans at its April 21 meeting.

“While we know our seniors had an extremely challenging year and missed out on most traditional senior activities, we hope the announcement of outdoor graduation ceremonies brings some much-deserved joy and excitement to the Class of ’21 and their families,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

There also was good news for seniors who graduated last year when the coronavirus forced schools to close and shut down traditional commencement ceremonies.

“Graduates from the Class of 2020, who missed out on a ceremony last year, will have an opportunity to walk across the stage at the opening of graduation season,” officials said. “The district will release more information about the Class of 2020 celebration when plans are finalized.”

Nelson, earlier this week, said FUSD plans to return to in-person instruction five days a week next fall.