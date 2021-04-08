Fear grows among pro-union teachers in Clovis, but union support isn’t universal

Sharp divisions emerged publicly late Wednesday as Clovis teachers addressed their intention to form the first teachers union in the 62-year history of the city’s school district.

Speaking to Clovis school trustees during Wednesday’s regular school board meeting, a handful of pro-union teachers spoke out against what they described as a culture of anti-union fear and intimidation.

Teacher Melissa Ferdinandsen said colleagues warned her that union support could have repercussions.

“Unfortunately, there is a pervasive underline current of fear in our district when it comes to speaking about a union,” Ferdinandsen told the school board. “Just today, I was told by a colleague, ‘you better be careful. They are out to get you.’”

She asked the board and district administration to “respect our legal right” to unionize.

A statement to The Bee late Wednesday from CUSD spokesperson Kelly Avants pushed back against the idea of intimidation, saying “the administration remains committed to keeping our doors open for conversation.” (Read the complete statement from CUSD administration below.)

The first public grumblings of a teachers union in Clovis emerged over the summer as the school board pushed to reopen classrooms despite surging coronavirus cases at the time. Teachers who spoke with The Bee’s Education Lab said they felt cut out of the decision-making process.

Clovis teachers have said CUSD is among the largest school districts in California without a teachers union. They’ve also noted they’re paid less than teachers in nearby Fresno and Central Unified schools.

After months of increasingly public discussions and signature gathering, a group of pro-union teachers publicly announced earlier this week the formation of the Association of Clovis Educators or ACE.

But union support isn’t universal among Clovis teachers. Several people also spoke out against unionizing Wednesday night, including parents and a teacher.

Another group of Clovis teachers is working against the push to unionize. The Clovis Teachers for Clovis is critical of unions and urges continued support for the teachers’ faculty senate, the advisory-only Clovis teachers’ advocacy group frequently identified as the district’s long-time alternative to a formal teachers union with bargaining power.

Stacy Shiro, president of the Clovis faculty senate, told the school board the senate should remain the “sole representative body of the teachers.”

“Because we are not influenced by anybody other than our own colleagues, it is our sincere belief that faculty senate advocates for Clovis Unified teachers much better than any potential union could,” Shiro said.

Teacher Bryan Franks said the decision to unionize should be postponed.

“Making a major decision like this which may change the course of our district is not something that we should do in a time like this,” Franks said. “A cooling down period when we’re not acting on emotion, I think is important.”

CUSD parent Sara Cornelius agreed, saying, “right now is the worst time to unionize.”

“I did not hear one concrete idea from ACE that would benefit my children and the education that they are going to receive,” Cornelius said. “Not one of them mentioned a single way that ACE is going to improve what we’ve got going.”

Board President Steven Fogg also urged teachers to slow down and asked them to “give me a chance as the board president.”

“If there are concerns, come to me. I’ve only been here a few months. I know I’m new I’m not going to get everything right, but it’s not because I don’t want to be I want to listen to our teachers,” Fogg said Wednesday.

Speaking in favor of unionizing, Elizabeth Houtsinger said teachers need “an equitable and inclusive culture that gives our diverse voices equal footing and decision-making power.

“This diversity will allow for different collaborative conversations among district stakeholders about issues that impact our students and our district,” Houtsinger said.

Full statement from Clovis Unified

“We are aware of groups currently working both toward and against the possibility of a teachers’ union in Clovis Unified, and in the midst of this dialogue among our teachers, the administration remains committed to keeping our doors open for conversation, and continuing to work together with those groups representing our employees in the decision-making process (Faculty Senate, Classified Unit Business Support Senate, and our chapter of the California School Employees Association). Their active involvement in decision-making keeps us transparent and successful in meeting the aim defined in our strategic plan of hiring, developing, sustaining and valuing a high-quality, diverse workforce.

In Clovis Unified, one of our foundational values is to provide every employee a voice in decisions made at every level of the organization, from those at the individual classroom level to employee compensation and benefits… and everything in between. We are also a district characterized by an always-open door philosophy between our employees and our site and district leaders, and constantly seek opportunities to work together toward solutions that benefit our students and support each other as one team.

We recognize that during the pandemic, these traditions of collaboration and finding win-win solutions have been challenged by the sharply divided views held on this subject within our community and among our own employee teams. We’ve also had to make rapid adjustments to respond to the changing conditions presented by the pandemic, which has been challenging.”

-Kelly Avants, CUSD spokesperson.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.