Fresno Unified to pay $8 million into district’s health plan in deal to reopen schools

As Fresno Unified School District teachers begin to return to in-person learning next month for the first time since March, the district is putting millions into its health fund and giving teachers a paid day to set up their classrooms.

A one-time contribution of $8 million is going into FUSD’s health plan, Superintendent Bob Nelson said during a news conference Tuesday.

Nelson’s announcement comes a day after The Bee’s Education Lab broke the news that some elementary students would be able to return to part-time in-person learning beginning after spring break on April 6.

FUSD originally planned to not reopen until the county reaches the orange Tier 3 in the state’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” of coronavirus safety measures and restrictions. The orange tier represents “moderate” risk levels for spreading COVID-19. To get to the orange tier, positive coronavirus cases would need to dip between 1 and 3.9 daily cases per 100,000.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan is intended to motivate schools to reopen for their youngest students by giving out $2 billion in grants to districts that reopen by April 1.

Legislation to enact the deal will dole out the money to schools that have reopened by the end of March for kindergarten through second grades and high needs students of all ages, regardless of the level of coronavirus transmission in their county.

High needs students include homeless and foster youth, kids who don’t have internet access, English learners, and those with disabilities.

For counties in the red tier – where there are fewer than seven new cases daily per 100,000 residents and test positivity is below 8% – schools must reopen elementary grades and at least one middle or high school grade to get the money.

For each day schools miss the April 1 deadline, they will lose 1% of the funding.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.