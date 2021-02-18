Reopening Fresno Unified schools creates a new challenge - ‘pricey’ COVID-19 testing

As more students begin returning to schools in Fresno County, the area’s largest districts are working on coronavirus testing and vaccination plans they hope will keep those classrooms opens.

On Wednesday night, Fresno Unified’s board of trustees approved a “flexible” agreement with United Health Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley to provide onsite testing for school district staff beginning next week.

However, the agreement provided more questions than answers. Some trustees said the pilot program was too expensive — $150 per test — and said the district needed a comprehensive plan for on-campus testing.

“It’s certainly convenient, but it is pricey, and it’s not going to fulfill our needs completely,” Trustee Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas said.

Initially, trustees wanted to table the vote until a full testing plan could be developed with potentially cheaper options.

However, Superintendent Bob Nelson told the board the district needed the pilot program in place before the district could allow small student cohorts to return to classrooms.

“We’re starting small ... but we need a starting point. We need someplace to start with the small cohorts where we can work through and bridge up as we get to the larger student body as well as our staff,” FUSD communications officer Amy Idsovog said during the meeting.

Nelson also pointed out that creating a “comprehensive plan” to meet the entire district’s needs before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office provides guidance could prove problematic.

“The governor is still going to produce a plan. We might well set up a structure and plan which is tsunamied away by some state-wide guideline; I ask for a plan to be delayed until the governor’s legislative plan is released,” Nelson said.

The testing pilot program launches next week as small student cohorts begin returning to FUSD schools.

Other school districts also look to pilot programs

Health experts and educators across the state have also looked to COVID-19 testing as a way to decrease the risk of spread in schools. During a virtual forum held Wednesday by the Fresno Madera Service Center, Dr. Natasha Martin said the more frequently people on campuses are tested, the lower the risk of spread.

It’s especially important to test people who are asymptomatic because the risk of COVID-19 infections also decreases, said Martin, associate professor of division of infectious diseases and global public health at UC San Diego.

“If we don’t have an asymptomatic testing program, then we either may have many infections that are undetected, or we detect them late, and that increases the chance those infections could spread to somebody else,” Martin said.

The San Diego Unified School District partnered with the UC San Diego to create a reopening plan that includes testing all employees and students on campuses every two weeks, San Diego Unified Trustee Richard Barrera said during the meeting.

A common criticism of COVID-19 testing on campuses is that it’s too expensive, and the high volume of testing is unrealistic, Barrera said during the forum.

“It became so obvious that testing was needed,” Barrera said. “We said, ‘We’re just going to do it, we’re going to figure it out ourselves. Just because it’s hard doesn’t mean you don’t do it. It means you have to figure it out.”

Smaller school districts in Merced County are also looking at pilot programs for testing students on campuses. Through a partnership with the California Endowment, McSwain Union Elementary School District has started testing everyone on campuses twice a week to reduce the spread of infections. Planada Elementary School District and Weaver Union School District will also participate in the pilot.

More schools in Fresno County continue to open

After the Fresno County Department of Public Health gave the green light for middle and high school students to return to in-person classes, school districts have started to phase more students onto campuses.

At the Clovis Unified School District, many elementary school students are on campus already, and about 9,000 middle and high schoolers who opted to return will be on campus next week. So far, in February, 20 people from the on-campus population have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s coronavirus dashboard. There were 194 cases in December and 109 in January.

The district applied to become a vaccination site but was waiting to hear back from county health officials, according to Corrine Folmer, Associate Superintendent of School Leadership. She said she believes vaccines will be available to teachers by mid-March.

Bipolar ionization devices, used with HVAC systems to kill viruses, should be installed in schools by March 15, said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.

The administration is still uncertain how families will celebrate graduation, but staff is working on ideas for a modified senior sunrise, graduation, and prom that could take place in March.

“We also heard from our students and our community (and) we would like to provide as close to a traditional graduation as possible,” she said. “And so we’re exploring that partnership with them about what that could look like, and how might it need to be adjusted to make that occur for our students.”

The Kings Canyon Unified School District superintendent announced Wednesday that high school students would be able to return to campuses starting next week for part-time in-person classes, according to a statement from the district.

“Nearly 6,000 students have successfully returned to in-person learning in our district,” Superintendent John Campbell said in a letter to families. “I am confident that our oldest students can also come back to a safe environment with teachers and staff members who can more fully support their needs.”

Juniors and seniors at Reedley Middle College High school who choose to can return on Monday. Freshmen and sophomores have been back on campuses since November.

More students will be allowed to return on March 2 to Reedley High School, Orange Cove High School, and Kings Canyon High School.

Also on Wednesday, the Parlier Unified School District announced the return of elementary students. Students in transitional kindergarten through second grade will begin receiving in-person learning starting Tuesday. Third through sixth grade students will be phased in for on-campus instruction beginning March 1.

