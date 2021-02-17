Here’s the latest Central Valley school district set to bring students back on campus

Parlier Unified School District will start bringing elementary school students back on campus for in-person learning. TK-2nd graders will be brought back Tuesday. Google maps

Parlier Unified became the latest school district in Fresno County to make arrangements for students to return to campus.

Dr. Altagracia “Gracie” Guerrero, Parlier Unified’s Superintendent of Schools, announced Wednesday evening that the district will start providing in-person instruction Tuesday as part of a phased-in return, hybrid model.

Students in transitional kindergarten through second grade will begin receiving in-person learning starting Tuesday. Third through sixth grade students will be phased in for on-campus instruction starting March 1.

Parlier Unified has four elementary schools.

“The schools have been preparing for the safe return of students and share my excitement as we get ready to receive them back,” Guerrero wrote in the announcement. “We eagerly wait for the numbers to continue to drop to be able to bring back our secondary students as well.”

Parlier Unified’s plans to bring students back on campus coincided with Fresno County reporting less than 25 positive cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 residents, according to the school district.

Fresno County’s Department of Public Health has reported a total of 93,363 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early March 2020.

There were 132 new daily cases reported Wednesday.

Educators in Fresno County could start receiving a vaccine to combat the coronavirus with the next month or two.