Fresno schools end COVID-19 free meals for all. Here’s how families can get help

After nearly a year of feeding the community, Fresno Unified school officials on Thursday said they would transition back to feeding children only beginning next month.

Fresno Unified has been serving free meals since schools closed in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They quickly changed from giving food to only children to providing meals to entire families.

Speaking during a news conference Thursday, FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson said the district would continue offering free meals to anyone 18 or younger.

However, the district can no longer bear the brunt of feeding all families in need.

“We are looking at sustainability models for the long haul,” Nelson told reporters. “The district can’t do it on their own.”

Beginning Feb. 1, the district will end the extra free meals.

The district used large investments from their general fund to provide these meals. Eventually, the city of Fresno “stepped up” and gave the school district CARES Act funding to continue adult meal distribution.

The district has distributed 10 million meals, including 1 million meals to adults.

“The city still supports adult and family meals through community organizing,” Nelson said.

Those additional meals for adults will come from distribution partners, including Central California Food Bank, California Economics Opportunity Commission of Fresno, and Every Neighborhood Partnership.

Families interested in obtaining free meals from either of these partnerships are encouraged to use the Fresno County Food Map to find a nearby food distribution location.

Registration is not required for families to pick up meals.

“We know there is a lot of need and a lot of hunger in Fresno, unfortunately,” said Emilia Reyes, from the California Economics Opportunity Commission of Fresno.

Other resources include the California Food Bank food distribution centers.

During February, the California Food Bank will be distributing meals at specific school sites, including:

Feb. 2 Olmos Elementary School

Feb. 3 Lincoln Elementary School

Feb. 11 Winchell Elementary School

Feb. 12 Lane Elementary School

Feb. 16 Rowell Elementary School

Feb. 17 Mayfair Elementary School

Feb. 18 Norseman Elementary School

Feb. 19 King Elementary School

Feb. 22 Hidalgo Elementary School

Feb. 22 Balderas Elementary School

Feb. 23 Leavenworth Elementary School

Feb. 24 Lowell Elementary School

Feb. 24 Calwa Elementary School

Feb. 25 Jefferson Elementary School

