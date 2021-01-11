Education Lab: Why Fresno Unified doesn’t support California’s school reopening plan

Newsletter

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently unveiled his Safe Schools for All Plan. He proposed a budget of $2 billion to reopen many elementary schools in February. Last week, seven superintendents from across California — including Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson — criticized his plan, saying it fails to consider high-poverty communities.

Check out the full story here from the Ed Lab's Ashleigh Panoo.

Schools around Fresno have already started some in-person learning. Before falling back into the more restrictive purple tier of California’s Blue Print for a Safer Economy, Fresno Unified, Clovis Unified, and Sanger Unified schools obtained school opening waivers. These waivers have allowed many elementary school students to participate in in-person learning.

Clovis, Central, Fresno, and Sanger have reported coronavirus cases. The Ed Lab’s Monica Velez reported on Friday that COVID-19 cases continue to rise on school campuses.

Stories from The Bee’s Education Lab

Fresno Unified received some help feeding local students from No Kid Hungry California, which gave the district $160,000 to increase food access, including delivering meals to essential workers and families suffering from the coronavirus. Since schools closed last spring, FUSD has provided meals to Fresno families. This grant will help continue that work.

