Fresno Unified among school districts slamming Gavin Newsom’s school reopening plan

Fresno Unified and six other of the state’s largest school districts say Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new plan to reopen schools will fail communities with high poverty and most negatively affect people of color, according to a letter sent by the superintendents to the Capitol on Wednesday.

Newsom unveiled his new plan on Dec. 30 to get schools open again, which includes a $450 per student incentive. More funding will go to districts serving students from low-income families, English learners, and foster youth.

The plan includes bringing back transitional kindergarten through second graders in February and following with more elementary school grades through the spring.

The seven school districts — Fresno, Sacramento, Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Diego — are pushing for more steps and information to be added to Newsom’s plan.

“... we cannot ignore that the plan fails to address the needs of the urban school districts that serve nearly a quarter of California students, almost all of whom live below the poverty level,” the letter reads. “The plan does not address the disproportionate impact the virus is having on low-income communities of color.”

The superintendents worry that schools serving more affluent areas will open much sooner and more safely than ones serving poorer communities, creating a disparity that the plan still does not address.

They are asking for several steps to be added: