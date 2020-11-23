Education Lab: Here are Fresno County’s Educators of the Year for 2020

The 2020 Fresno County Educators of the Year. From left, Aaron Bryan, administrator of the year; Annette J. Montague, school employee of the year; and Catherine Cooper, teacher of the year. Photos courtesy of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

• • •

Last week was pretty hectic, but there are a lot of good things happening in Fresno!

On Sunday, the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools named the county’s top educators of the year.

The top three honors went to Annette J. Montague from Fresno Unified as School Employee of the Year, Aaron Bryan from the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools as Administrator of the Year, and Catherine Cooper from Sanger Unified as the teacher of the year.

Jesse Ceron, from Clovis Unified School District, was also honored with the annual Barnett Award. The Barnett Award honors educators who demonstrate a “servant heart” through their devotion to students and the community.

In the photo collage above are the 2020 Fresno County Educators of the Year. From left, Aaron Bryan, administrator of the year; Annette J. Montague, school employee of the year; and Catherine Cooper, teacher of the year.

Latest on COVID-19’s effect on Fresno-area schools

Six coronavirus cases were confirmed at Sanger Unified one week after the district re-opened schools over the objections of some community members and teachers. The Ed Lab’s Monica Velez has been following how the coronavirus outbreak has affected Sanger teachers, students and parents.

Fresno has fallen back into the purple tier which also means schools must remain closed and certain activities have to be rolled back for safety. Our Higher Education Reporter Ashleigh Panoo confirmed Clovis schools shut down sports and other activities due to the county’s return to more coronavirus restrictions.

FUSD will take a different approach than other local schools when students return to campuses during the pandemic as Fresno County continues to yo-yo between red and purple tiers, here is what we know.

Applying for college during the COVID-19 pandemic

While education experts fear the coronavirus is making applying to college more challenging, many Fresno-area high school seniors are still applying for college. Ashleigh’s latest piece takes a good look at a program that’s helping seniors with college applications.

The Digital Divide: Tell us your story

Does your household have enough broadband? The Education Lab is exploring a series of stories about the digital divide in Fresno County.

Last spring, readers told us about shortages of laptops and tablets among local students. Now we are asking community members, teachers, professors and students to help us once again with our reporting.

The Ed Lab has created this short survey to understand the broadband situation teachers students and professors face. Please fill out and share with others.

Thanks for helping to tell this story.

• • •

Ayuda al Fresno Bee Laboratorio de Educación entender como el acceso a internet está afectando los estudiantes y educadores de Fresno con llenar esta encuesta. Puedes llenar la encuesta en ingles o español.

Si prefieres llenar la encuesta en español por favor llena la aquí.

ASK THE ED LAB

