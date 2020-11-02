Ed Lab: These Fresno County students return to class today. Some think it’s a bad idea

Sanger Unified parent Sandra Velasquez-Wright and Sanger Academy Charter third-grade teacher Delilah Isaak protested to allow teachers and parents the choice to continue distance learning before the school district’s regular board meeting on Oct. 27, 2020. The Fresno Bee

• • •

Some students in Fresno County’s fourth-largest school district return to campus today, but not everybody is happy about it. The Ed Lab’s Monica Velez spoke to teachers and parents in Sanger who say they felt shut out of the conversations leading up to the decision to reopen.

During last week’s board meeting, more than 150 Sanger community members spoke out on the issue.

More schools in Fresno County have been approved for reopening waivers as coronavirus numbers fluctuate in California.

Clovis Unified is has started bringing back small numbers of elementary school students, and district officials plan to have nearly all students back on campuses in mid-January.

Central High adopts new graduation requirements

Central Unified high school students are now on par with the other large Fresno County school districts when it comes to graduation credits. The long-standing conversation ended last week when the Board voted to change Central Unified required graduation credits from 280 credits to 230 credits.

Fresno-area education news

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed Diego Arambula to the California State University Board of Trustees. Arambula was the executive director at GO Public Schools Fresno from 2016 to 2018.

Fresno State has found its interim president in Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. Sandoval will take over as president after Joseph I. Castro leaves to oversee the 23-campus California State University System as chancellor.

Fresno State recently honored former professor Richard Keyes who passed away in September. Keys helped launch the ethnic studies program at Fresno State in the 60s and was seen as a racial equity leader.

The Digital Divide: Tell us your story

Does your household have reliable broadband internet access? The Education Lab is exploring a series of stories about the digital divide in Fresno County.

Last spring, readers told us about shortages of laptops and tablets among local students. Now we are asking community members, teachers, professors, and students to help us once again with our reporting.

The Ed Lab has created this short survey to understand the broadband situation that teachers, students, and professors face. Please fill out and share it with others.

• • •

Ayuda al Fresno Bee Laboratorio de Educación entender como el acceso a internet está afectando los estudiantes y educadores de Fresno con llenar esta encuesta. Puedes llenar la encuesta en ingles o español.

Si prefieres llenar la encuesta en español por favor llena la aquí.

ASK THE ED LAB

