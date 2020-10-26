Education Lab
More schools approved for waivers as coronavirus cases increase in Fresno County
Schools are slowly reopening, but Fresno County may be inching its way back into the purple-tier.
Fresno is currently in tier-2 meaning the district can reopen businesses with increased capacity according to California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Being in the red tier also means schools don’t currently need a waiver to reopen but many schools have applied for waivers as a safety measure in case Fresno County slides back into the most restrictive purple tier.
Schools approved for reopening waivers will be able to remain open even if Fresno falls back into the most restrictive tier.
Fresno County reported 119 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Officials on Friday said the county was on the edge of moving back into the more restrictive purple tier after reporting an increase in new cases. The total cases in Fresno County are 30,752 as of Saturday.
The California Department of Public Health has granted several elementary school waivers.
Fresno County has received the green light to bring back students with restrictions. However, districts are weighing how best to limit disruptions for student learning.
The Central Unified Board of Trustees decided not to have students return to campus until at least January.
A small number of Clovis elementary schools have already returned to schools as they test a hybrid model of learning.
Clovis Unified officials said small numbers of students would be phased back into classrooms slowly over the next three months, with a near full return of elementary students by Jan. 19.
Here is an updated list of schools that have been approved for waivers:
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Fresno County
Sanger Unified School District - Jefferson Elementary
Sanger Unified School District - Lincoln Elementary
Sanger Unified School District - Lone Star Elementary
Sanger Unified School District - Madison Elementary
Sanger Unified School District - Reagan Elementary
Sanger Unified School District - John Wash Elementary
Sanger Unified School District - Sequoia Elementary
Sanger Unified School District - Wilson Elementary
Sanger Unified School District - Sanger Academy
Sanger Unified School District - Quail Lake Elementary
Firebaugh Las Deltas Unified - H.M.Bailery Primary
Firebaugh Las Deltas Unified -A.E. Mills Elementary
Riverdale Joint Union - Central Valley Pre K
Riverdale Joint Union - Fipps Primary School
Riverdale Joint Union - Riverdale Elementary
Selma Unified - Eric White Elementary
Selma Unified- Garfield Elementary
Selma Unified - Indianola Elementary
Selma Unified - Jackson Elementary
Selma Unified - Roosevelt Elementary
Selma Unified - Terry Elementary
Selma Unified - Washington Elementary
Selma Unified - Wilson Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Viking Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Vinland Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Webster Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Williams Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wilson Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Winchell Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wishon Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wolters Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Yokomi Elementary
- Morris E. Dailey Charter School
- Clovis Unified - Boris Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Bud Rank Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Cedarwood Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Century Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Clovis Elementary
- Clovis Unified- Cole Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Copper Hills Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Dry Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Francher Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Fort Washington Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Freedom Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Fugman Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Garfield Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Gettysburg Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Jefferson Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Liberty Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Lincoln Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Maple Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Mickey Cox Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Miramonte Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Mountain View Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Nelson Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Oraze Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Pinedale Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Reagan Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Red Bank Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Riverview Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Sierra Vista Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Tarpey Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Temperance-Kutner Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Valley Oak Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Weldon Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Woods Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Young Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Malaga Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Marshall Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Fremont Elementary
- Caruthers Elementary School
- Burrel Union Elementary School
- Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
- Kings Canyon Unified School District
- Kingsburg Elementary School
- Kerman Unified School District
- Laton Unified School District
- St. Helen’s Catholic School
- Truth Tabernacle Christian School
- Fresno Adventist Academy
- Carden School of Fresno
- Faith Christian Academy
- Edison-Bethune Charter School
- Kepler Charter School
- Pine Ridge Elementary School
- Clay Joint Elementary School District
- Fresno Christian School
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- St. Anthony’s Catholic School
- St. LaSalle Catholic School
- Kerman Christian
Madera County
Bass Lake Unified School District- Oakhurst Elementary
Bass Lake Unified School District- Wasuma Elementary
Bass Lake Unified School District- Oak Creek Intermediate (grade 6 only)
Yosemite Unified - Coarsegold Elementary School
Yosemite Unified - Rivergold Elementary School
Sherman Thomas Charter School
Corte Madera School
- Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter
- Dairyland Elementary
- Alview Elementary School
- Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School
- St. Joachim
- Sierra View Elementary
- Webster Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Spring Valley School
- North Fork School
- Chawanakee Academy Charter School
Kings County
- Cinnamon Elementary
- P.W. Engvall Elementary
- Lemoore Elementary
- Meadow Lane Elementary
- Island Union Elementary
- Kings Christian School
- Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
- Armona Union Academy
- St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
- Hanford Christian School
Tulare County
Kings River Union
Tipton Elementary
Strathmore Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary
Jefferson Elementary
Washington Elementary
Reagan Elementary
Kennedy Elementary
Sunnyside Elementary
Lincoln Elementary
Rockyhill Elementary
Sequoia Union
Grace Christian
- Rockford Elementary School
- Valley Life Charter
- Pleasant View
- Liberty
- Oak Valley Elementary School
- Stone Corral Elementary School
- Traver Elementary
- Saucelito Elementary
- Hope Elementary
- Central Valley Christian Academy
- Sierra View Jr. Academy
- George McCann
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
- Zion Lutheran School
- St. Aloysius
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
Merced County
Elim Elementary
Merquin Elementary
Selma Herndon Elementary
Campus Park Elementary
Yamato Colony Elementary
McSwain Union Elementary School
- Planada Elementary School
- Ballico-Cressey Community Charter
- Cressey Elementary
- Our Lady of Miracles
- Dos Palos Elementary
- Bernhard Marks Elementary
- Los Banos Adventist Christian School
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- El Nido Elementary
- Our Lady of Fatima School
- Our Lady of Mercy School
- St. Anthony School
- Le Grand Union Elementary School
- Plainsburg Union Elementary School
- Snelling Merced Falls School
- Merced River School
The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.
Comments