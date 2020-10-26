More schools approved for waivers as coronavirus cases increase in Fresno County

Fresno County students return to in-person classes. askowronski@sacbee.com

Schools are slowly reopening, but Fresno County may be inching its way back into the purple-tier.

Fresno is currently in tier-2 meaning the district can reopen businesses with increased capacity according to California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Being in the red tier also means schools don’t currently need a waiver to reopen but many schools have applied for waivers as a safety measure in case Fresno County slides back into the most restrictive purple tier.

Schools approved for reopening waivers will be able to remain open even if Fresno falls back into the most restrictive tier.

Fresno County reported 119 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Officials on Friday said the county was on the edge of moving back into the more restrictive purple tier after reporting an increase in new cases. The total cases in Fresno County are 30,752 as of Saturday.

The California Department of Public Health has granted several elementary school waivers.

Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fresno County has received the green light to bring back students with restrictions. However, districts are weighing how best to limit disruptions for student learning.

The Central Unified Board of Trustees decided not to have students return to campus until at least January.

A small number of Clovis elementary schools have already returned to schools as they test a hybrid model of learning.

Clovis Unified officials said small numbers of students would be phased back into classrooms slowly over the next three months, with a near full return of elementary students by Jan. 19.

Here is an updated list of schools that have been approved for waivers:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Fresno County

Sanger Unified School District - Jefferson Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Lincoln Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Lone Star Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Madison Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Reagan Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - John Wash Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Sequoia Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Wilson Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Sanger Academy

Sanger Unified School District - Quail Lake Elementary

Firebaugh Las Deltas Unified - H.M.Bailery Primary

Firebaugh Las Deltas Unified -A.E. Mills Elementary

Riverdale Joint Union - Central Valley Pre K

Riverdale Joint Union - Fipps Primary School

Riverdale Joint Union - Riverdale Elementary

Selma Unified - Eric White Elementary

Selma Unified- Garfield Elementary

Selma Unified - Indianola Elementary

Selma Unified - Jackson Elementary

Selma Unified - Roosevelt Elementary

Selma Unified - Terry Elementary

Selma Unified - Washington Elementary

Selma Unified - Wilson Elementary

Fresno Unified - Viking Elementary

Fresno Unified - Vinland Elementary

Fresno Unified - Webster Elementary

Fresno Unified - Williams Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wilson Elementary

Fresno Unified - Winchell Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wishon Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wolters Elementary

Fresno Unified - Yokomi Elementary

Morris E. Dailey Charter School

Clovis Unified - Boris Elementary

Clovis Unified - Bud Rank Elementary

Clovis Unified - Cedarwood Elementary

Clovis Unified - Century Elementary

Clovis Unified - Clovis Elementary

Clovis Unified- Cole Elementary

Clovis Unified - Copper Hills Elementary

Clovis Unified - Dry Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Francher Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Fort Washington Elementary

Clovis Unified - Freedom Elementary

Clovis Unified - Fugman Elementary

Clovis Unified - Garfield Elementary

Clovis Unified - Gettysburg Elementary

Clovis Unified - Jefferson Elementary

Clovis Unified - Liberty Elementary

Clovis Unified - Lincoln Elementary

Clovis Unified - Maple Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Mickey Cox Elementary

Clovis Unified - Miramonte Elementary

Clovis Unified - Mountain View Elementary

Clovis Unified - Nelson Elementary

Clovis Unified - Oraze Elementary

Clovis Unified - Pinedale Elementary

Clovis Unified - Reagan Elementary

Clovis Unified - Red Bank Elementary

Clovis Unified - Riverview Elementary

Clovis Unified - Sierra Vista Elementary

Clovis Unified - Tarpey Elementary

Clovis Unified - Temperance-Kutner Elementary

Clovis Unified - Valley Oak Elementary

Clovis Unified - Weldon Elementary

Clovis Unified - Woods Elementary

Clovis Unified - Young Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Malaga Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Marshall Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Fremont Elementary

Caruthers Elementary School

Burrel Union Elementary School

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School

Kings Canyon Unified School District

Kingsburg Elementary School

Kerman Unified School District

Laton Unified School District

St. Helen’s Catholic School

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

Fresno Adventist Academy

Carden School of Fresno

Faith Christian Academy

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Kepler Charter School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Clay Joint Elementary School District

Fresno Christian School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

St. LaSalle Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Madera County

Bass Lake Unified School District- Oakhurst Elementary

Bass Lake Unified School District- Wasuma Elementary

Bass Lake Unified School District- Oak Creek Intermediate (grade 6 only)

Yosemite Unified - Coarsegold Elementary School

Yosemite Unified - Rivergold Elementary School

Sherman Thomas Charter School

Corte Madera School

Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter

Dairyland Elementary

Alview Elementary School

Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School

St. Joachim

Sierra View Elementary

Webster Elementary

Hillside Elementary

Spring Valley School

North Fork School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Kings County

Cinnamon Elementary

P.W. Engvall Elementary

Lemoore Elementary

Meadow Lane Elementary

Island Union Elementary

Kings Christian School

Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore

Armona Union Academy

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County

Kings River Union

Tipton Elementary

Strathmore Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Washington Elementary

Reagan Elementary

Kennedy Elementary

Sunnyside Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Rockyhill Elementary

Sequoia Union

Grace Christian

Rockford Elementary School

Valley Life Charter

Pleasant View

Liberty

Oak Valley Elementary School

Stone Corral Elementary School

Traver Elementary

Saucelito Elementary

Hope Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy

Sierra View Jr. Academy

George McCann

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Paul’s School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Zion Lutheran School

St. Aloysius

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Paul’s School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Merced County

Elim Elementary

Merquin Elementary

Selma Herndon Elementary

Campus Park Elementary

Yamato Colony Elementary

McSwain Union Elementary School

Planada Elementary School

Ballico-Cressey Community Charter

Cressey Elementary

Our Lady of Miracles

Dos Palos Elementary

Bernhard Marks Elementary

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

St. Paul Lutheran School

El Nido Elementary

Our Lady of Fatima School

Our Lady of Mercy School

St. Anthony School

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Plainsburg Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Merced River School

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.