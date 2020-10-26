Fresno Bee Logo
More schools approved for waivers as coronavirus cases increase in Fresno County

Fresno County students return to in-person classes.
Fresno County students return to in-person classes.

Schools are slowly reopening, but Fresno County may be inching its way back into the purple-tier.

Fresno is currently in tier-2 meaning the district can reopen businesses with increased capacity according to California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Being in the red tier also means schools don’t currently need a waiver to reopen but many schools have applied for waivers as a safety measure in case Fresno County slides back into the most restrictive purple tier.

Schools approved for reopening waivers will be able to remain open even if Fresno falls back into the most restrictive tier.

Fresno County reported 119 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Officials on Friday said the county was on the edge of moving back into the more restrictive purple tier after reporting an increase in new cases. The total cases in Fresno County are 30,752 as of Saturday.

The California Department of Public Health has granted several elementary school waivers.

Fresno County has received the green light to bring back students with restrictions. However, districts are weighing how best to limit disruptions for student learning.

The Central Unified Board of Trustees decided not to have students return to campus until at least January.

A small number of Clovis elementary schools have already returned to schools as they test a hybrid model of learning.

Clovis Unified officials said small numbers of students would be phased back into classrooms slowly over the next three months, with a near full return of elementary students by Jan. 19.

Here is an updated list of schools that have been approved for waivers:

Fresno County

Madera County

Kings County

Tulare County

Merced County

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.

