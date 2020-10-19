Here are the latest Fresno, Clovis schools allowed to reopen even if COVID-19 cases spike

While schools in Fresno County don’t technically need a waiver at the moment, many schools have applied for waivers as a safety measure in case Fresno County slides back into the most restrictive purple tier under California’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The California Department of Public Health has granted several elementary school waivers.

Fresno County has received the green light to bring back students with restrictions. However, districts are weighing how best to limit disruptions for student learning.

The Central Unified board of trustees last week decided not to have students return to campus until at least January.

Here is an updated list of the schools that have been approved for waivers:

Fresno County

Fresno Unified - Viking Elementary

Fresno Unified - Vinland Elementary

Fresno Unified - Webster Elementary

Fresno Unified - Williams Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wilson Elementary

Fresno Unified - Winchell Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wishon Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wolters Elementary

Fresno Unified - Yokomi Elementary

Morris E. Dailey Charter School

Clovis Unified - Boris Elementary

Clovis Unified - Bud Rank Elementary

Clovis Unified - Cedarwood Elementary

Clovis Unified - Century Elementary

Clovis Unified - Clovis Elementary

Clovis Unified- Cole Elementary

Clovis Unified - Copper Hills Elementary

Clovis Unified - Dry Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Francher Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Fort Washington Elementary

Clovis Unified - Freedom Elementary

Clovis Unified - Fugman Elementary

Clovis Unified - Garfield Elementary

Clovis Unified - Gettysburg Elementary

Clovis Unified - Jefferson Elementary

Clovis Unified - Liberty Elementary

Clovis Unified - Lincoln Elementary

Clovis Unified - Maple Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Mickey Cox Elementary

Clovis Unified - Miramonte Elementary

Clovis Unified - Mountain View Elementary

Clovis Unified - Nelson Elementary

Clovis Unified - Oraze Elementary

Clovis Unified - Pinedale Elementary

Clovis Unified - Reagan Elementary

Clovis Unified - Red Bank Elementary

Clovis Unified - Riverview Elementary

Clovis Unified - Sierra Vista Elementary

Clovis Unified - Tarpey Elementary

Clovis Unified - Temperance-Kutner Elementary

Clovis Unified - Valley Oak Elementary

Clovis Unified - Weldon Elementary

Clovis Unified - Woods Elementary

Clovis Unified - Young Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Malaga Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Marshall Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Fremont Elementary

Caruthers Elementary School

Burrel Union Elementary School

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School

Kings Canyon Unified School District

Kingsburg Elementary School

Kerman Unified School District

Laton Unified School District

St. Helen’s Catholic School

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

Fresno Adventist Academy

Carden School of Fresno

Faith Christian Academy

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Kepler Charter School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Clay Joint Elementary School District

Fresno Christian School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

St. LaSalle Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Madera County

Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter

Dairyland Elementary

Alview Elementary School

Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School

St. Joachim

Sierra View Elementary

Webster Elementary

Hillside Elementary

Spring Valley School

North Fork School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Kings County

Cinnamon Elementary

P.W. Engvall Elementary

Lemoore Elementary

Meadow Lane Elementary

Island Union Elementary

Kings Christian School

Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore

Armona Union Academy

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County

Rockford Elementary School

Valley Life Charter

Pleasant View

Liberty

Oak Valley Elementary School

Stone Corral Elementary School

Traver Elementary

Saucelito Elementary

Hope Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy

Sierra View Jr. Academy

George McCann

Zion Lutheran School

St. Aloysius

Merced County

Planada Elementary School

Ballico-Cressey Community Charter

Cressey Elementary

Our Lady of Miracles

Dos Palos Elementary

Bernhard Marks Elementary

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

St. Paul Lutheran School

El Nido Elementary

Our Lady of Fatima School

Our Lady of Mercy School

St. Anthony School

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Plainsburg Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Merced River School

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.