Education Lab
Here are the latest Fresno, Clovis schools allowed to reopen even if COVID-19 cases spike
While schools in Fresno County don’t technically need a waiver at the moment, many schools have applied for waivers as a safety measure in case Fresno County slides back into the most restrictive purple tier under California’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The California Department of Public Health has granted several elementary school waivers.
Fresno County has received the green light to bring back students with restrictions. However, districts are weighing how best to limit disruptions for student learning.
The Central Unified board of trustees last week decided not to have students return to campus until at least January.
Here is an updated list of the schools that have been approved for waivers:
Fresno County
- Fresno Unified - Viking Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Vinland Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Webster Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Williams Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wilson Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Winchell Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wishon Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wolters Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Yokomi Elementary
- Morris E. Dailey Charter School
- Clovis Unified - Boris Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Bud Rank Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Cedarwood Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Century Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Clovis Elementary
- Clovis Unified- Cole Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Copper Hills Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Dry Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Francher Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Fort Washington Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Freedom Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Fugman Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Garfield Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Gettysburg Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Jefferson Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Liberty Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Lincoln Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Maple Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Mickey Cox Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Miramonte Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Mountain View Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Nelson Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Oraze Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Pinedale Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Reagan Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Red Bank Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Riverview Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Sierra Vista Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Tarpey Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Temperance-Kutner Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Valley Oak Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Weldon Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Woods Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Young Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Malaga Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Marshall Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Fremont Elementary
- Caruthers Elementary School
- Burrel Union Elementary School
- Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
- Kings Canyon Unified School District
- Kingsburg Elementary School
- Kerman Unified School District
- Laton Unified School District
- St. Helen’s Catholic School
- Truth Tabernacle Christian School
- Fresno Adventist Academy
- Carden School of Fresno
- Faith Christian Academy
- Edison-Bethune Charter School
- Kepler Charter School
- Pine Ridge Elementary School
- Clay Joint Elementary School District
- Fresno Christian School
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- St. Anthony’s Catholic School
- St. LaSalle Catholic School
- Kerman Christian
Madera County
- Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter
- Dairyland Elementary
- Alview Elementary School
- Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School
- St. Joachim
- Sierra View Elementary
- Webster Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Spring Valley School
- North Fork School
- Chawanakee Academy Charter School
Kings County
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
- Cinnamon Elementary
- P.W. Engvall Elementary
- Lemoore Elementary
- Meadow Lane Elementary
- Island Union Elementary
- Kings Christian School
- Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
- Armona Union Academy
- St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
- Hanford Christian School
Tulare County
- Rockford Elementary School
- Valley Life Charter
- Pleasant View
- Liberty
- Oak Valley Elementary School
- Stone Corral Elementary School
- Traver Elementary
- Saucelito Elementary
- Hope Elementary
- Central Valley Christian Academy
- Sierra View Jr. Academy
- George McCann
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
- Zion Lutheran School
- St. Aloysius
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
Merced County
- Planada Elementary School
- Ballico-Cressey Community Charter
- Cressey Elementary
- Our Lady of Miracles
- Dos Palos Elementary
- Bernhard Marks Elementary
- Los Banos Adventist Christian School
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- El Nido Elementary
- Our Lady of Fatima School
- Our Lady of Mercy School
- St. Anthony School
- Le Grand Union Elementary School
- Plainsburg Union Elementary School
- Snelling Merced Falls School
- Merced River School
The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.
Comments