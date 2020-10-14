Fresno Bee Logo
More Fresno-area schools cleared to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic. But will they?

While Fresno County has locked itself into the red tier by lowering coronavirus cases, some local schools are taking precautions to ensure campuses can remain open even if cases rise again.

Several elementary schools have been granted waivers by the California Department of Public Health — meaning that even if the county slides into the purple tier, some elementary schools could remain open.

Schools in counties in the purple tier, such as Madera and Tulare, cannot open middle or high schools but can open kindergarten through sixth grade with an approved waiver.

Although schools have gotten the green light to bring back students with restrictions, not all districts in the region are on the same page. The Central Unified board of trustees voted Tuesday not to let students back on campus until at least January. In Clovis, the administration is still waiting for approval of its waiver that was submitted Oct. 2.

Here is an updated list of the schools that have been approved for waivers:

Fresno County

Madera County

Kings County

Tulare County

Merced County

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.

