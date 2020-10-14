More Fresno-area schools cleared to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic. But will they?

While Fresno County has locked itself into the red tier by lowering coronavirus cases, some local schools are taking precautions to ensure campuses can remain open even if cases rise again.

Several elementary schools have been granted waivers by the California Department of Public Health — meaning that even if the county slides into the purple tier, some elementary schools could remain open.

Schools in counties in the purple tier, such as Madera and Tulare, cannot open middle or high schools but can open kindergarten through sixth grade with an approved waiver.

Although schools have gotten the green light to bring back students with restrictions, not all districts in the region are on the same page. The Central Unified board of trustees voted Tuesday not to let students back on campus until at least January. In Clovis, the administration is still waiting for approval of its waiver that was submitted Oct. 2.

Here is an updated list of the schools that have been approved for waivers:

Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fresno County

Caruthers Elementary School

Burrel Union Elementary School

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School

Kings Canyon Unified School District

Kingsburg Elementary School

Kerman Unified School District

Laton Unified School District

St. Helen’s Catholic School

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

Fresno Adventist Academy

Carden School of Fresno

Faith Christian Academy

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Kepler Charter School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Clay Joint Elementary School District

Fresno Christian School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

St. LaSalle Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Madera County

Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter

Dairyland Elementary

Alview Elementary School

Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School

St. Joachim

Sierra View Elementary

Webster Elementary

Hillside Elementary

Spring Valley School

North Fork School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Kings County

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Cinnamon Elementary

P.W. Engvall Elementary

Lemoore Elementary

Meadow Lane Elementary

Island Union Elementary

Kings Christian School

Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore

Armona Union Academy

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County

Rockford Elementary School

Valley Life Charter

Pleasant View

Liberty

Oak Valley Elementary School

Stone Corral Elementary School

Traver Elementary

Saucelito Elementary

Hope Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy

Sierra View Jr. Academy

George McCann

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Paul’s School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Zion Lutheran School

St. Aloysius

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Paul’s School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Merced County

Planada Elementary School

Ballico-Cressey Community Charter

Cressey Elementary

Our Lady of Miracles

Dos Palos Elementary

Bernhard Marks Elementary

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

St. Paul Lutheran School

El Nido Elementary

Our Lady of Fatima School

Our Lady of Mercy School

St. Anthony School

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Plainsburg Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Merced River School

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.