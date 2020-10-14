Education Lab
More Fresno-area schools cleared to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic. But will they?
While Fresno County has locked itself into the red tier by lowering coronavirus cases, some local schools are taking precautions to ensure campuses can remain open even if cases rise again.
Several elementary schools have been granted waivers by the California Department of Public Health — meaning that even if the county slides into the purple tier, some elementary schools could remain open.
Schools in counties in the purple tier, such as Madera and Tulare, cannot open middle or high schools but can open kindergarten through sixth grade with an approved waiver.
Although schools have gotten the green light to bring back students with restrictions, not all districts in the region are on the same page. The Central Unified board of trustees voted Tuesday not to let students back on campus until at least January. In Clovis, the administration is still waiting for approval of its waiver that was submitted Oct. 2.
Here is an updated list of the schools that have been approved for waivers:
Fresno County
- Caruthers Elementary School
- Burrel Union Elementary School
- Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
- Kings Canyon Unified School District
- Kingsburg Elementary School
- Kerman Unified School District
- Laton Unified School District
- St. Helen’s Catholic School
- Truth Tabernacle Christian School
- Fresno Adventist Academy
- Carden School of Fresno
- Faith Christian Academy
- Edison-Bethune Charter School
- Kepler Charter School
- Pine Ridge Elementary School
- Clay Joint Elementary School District
- Fresno Christian School
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- St. Anthony’s Catholic School
- St. LaSalle Catholic School
- Kerman Christian
Madera County
- Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter
- Dairyland Elementary
- Alview Elementary School
- Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School
- St. Joachim
- Sierra View Elementary
- Webster Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Spring Valley School
- North Fork School
- Chawanakee Academy Charter School
Kings County
- Cinnamon Elementary
- P.W. Engvall Elementary
- Lemoore Elementary
- Meadow Lane Elementary
- Island Union Elementary
- Kings Christian School
- Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
- Armona Union Academy
- St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
- Hanford Christian School
Tulare County
- Rockford Elementary School
- Valley Life Charter
- Pleasant View
- Liberty
- Oak Valley Elementary School
- Stone Corral Elementary School
- Traver Elementary
- Saucelito Elementary
- Hope Elementary
- Central Valley Christian Academy
- Sierra View Jr. Academy
- George McCann
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
- Zion Lutheran School
- St. Aloysius
Merced County
- Planada Elementary School
- Ballico-Cressey Community Charter
- Cressey Elementary
- Our Lady of Miracles
- Dos Palos Elementary
- Bernhard Marks Elementary
- Los Banos Adventist Christian School
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- El Nido Elementary
- Our Lady of Fatima School
- Our Lady of Mercy School
- St. Anthony School
- Le Grand Union Elementary School
- Plainsburg Union Elementary School
- Snelling Merced Falls School
- Merced River School
The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.
