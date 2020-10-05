More Fresno-area schools are allowed to reopen. Here’s which ones got the green light

More elementary students in the San Joaquin Valley will be able to go back to in-person classes this month, even though school districts haven’t been cleared to reopen for all grades.

Last week the California Department of Health moved Fresno County from the purple to red tier, which means fewer restrictions for businesses, and the county has an average of fewer than seven new cases each day per 100,000 residents. For schools to open, the county needs to stay in the red tier for 14 consecutive days. If that happens, schools can start reopening as soon as Oct. 13.

In case Fresno County goes back to the purple tier next week, some local districts have applied for a waiver that allows elementary schools to reopen in smaller class sizes while also implementing social distancing guidelines.

Clovis Unified on Sept. 30 submitted a waiver to the Fresno County Public Health Department, spokesperson Kelly Avants said in an email to The Bee. Fresno Unified applied for a waiver Friday. Central Unified officials said if schools aren’t able to open on Oct. 13, the district will consider applying for a waiver.

Both Fresno Unified and Clovis waivers have not been approved as of Monday. Waivers need to be approved by the Fresno County Public Health Department and the California Department of Public Health.

Here is an updated list of the schools that have been approved for waivers:

Fresno County

Kings Canyon Unified School District

Kingsburg Elementary School

Kerman Unified School District

Laton Unified School District

St. Helen’s Catholic School

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

Fresno Adventist Academy

Carden School of Fresno

Faith Christian Academy

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Kepler Charter School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Clay Joint Elementary School District

Fresno Christian School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

St. LaSalle Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Madera County

St. Joachim

Sierra View Elementary

Webster Elementary

Hillside Elementary

Spring Valley School

North Fork School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Kings County

Island Union Elementary

Kings Christian School

Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore

Armona Union Academy

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County

Saucelito Elementary

Hope Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy

Sierra View Jr. Academy

George McCann

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Paul’s School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Zion Lutheran School

St. Aloysius

Merced County

Our Lady of Miracles

Dos Palos Elementary

Bernhard Marks Elementary

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

St. Paul Lutheran School

El Nido Elementary

Our Lady of Fatima School

Our Lady of Mercy School

St. Anthony School

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Plainsburg Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Merced River School

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.