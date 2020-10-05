Education Lab
More Fresno-area schools are allowed to reopen. Here’s which ones got the green light
More elementary students in the San Joaquin Valley will be able to go back to in-person classes this month, even though school districts haven’t been cleared to reopen for all grades.
Last week the California Department of Health moved Fresno County from the purple to red tier, which means fewer restrictions for businesses, and the county has an average of fewer than seven new cases each day per 100,000 residents. For schools to open, the county needs to stay in the red tier for 14 consecutive days. If that happens, schools can start reopening as soon as Oct. 13.
In case Fresno County goes back to the purple tier next week, some local districts have applied for a waiver that allows elementary schools to reopen in smaller class sizes while also implementing social distancing guidelines.
Clovis Unified on Sept. 30 submitted a waiver to the Fresno County Public Health Department, spokesperson Kelly Avants said in an email to The Bee. Fresno Unified applied for a waiver Friday. Central Unified officials said if schools aren’t able to open on Oct. 13, the district will consider applying for a waiver.
Both Fresno Unified and Clovis waivers have not been approved as of Monday. Waivers need to be approved by the Fresno County Public Health Department and the California Department of Public Health.
Here is an updated list of the schools that have been approved for waivers:
Fresno County
- Kings Canyon Unified School District
- Kingsburg Elementary School
- Kerman Unified School District
- Laton Unified School District
- St. Helen’s Catholic School
- Truth Tabernacle Christian School
- Fresno Adventist Academy
- Carden School of Fresno
- Faith Christian Academy
- Edison-Bethune Charter School
- Kepler Charter School
- Pine Ridge Elementary School
- Clay Joint Elementary School District
- Fresno Christian School
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- St. Anthony’s Catholic School
- St. LaSalle Catholic School
- Kerman Christian
Madera County
- St. Joachim
- Sierra View Elementary
- Webster Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Spring Valley School
- North Fork School
- Chawanakee Academy Charter School
Local news has never been more important
Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.#readlocal
Kings County
- Island Union Elementary
- Kings Christian School
- Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
- Armona Union Academy
- St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
- Hanford Christian School
Tulare County
- Saucelito Elementary
- Hope Elementary
- Central Valley Christian Academy
- Sierra View Jr. Academy
- George McCann
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
- Zion Lutheran School
- St. Aloysius
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s Schoo
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
Merced County
- Our Lady of Miracles
- Dos Palos Elementary
- Bernhard Marks Elementary
- Los Banos Adventist Christian School
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- El Nido Elementary
- Our Lady of Fatima School
- Our Lady of Mercy School
- St. Anthony School
- Le Grand Union Elementary School
- Plainsburg Union Elementary School
- Snelling Merced Falls School
- Merced River School
The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.
Comments