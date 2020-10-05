Fresno Bee Logo
More Fresno-area schools are allowed to reopen. Here’s which ones got the green light

More elementary students in the San Joaquin Valley will be able to go back to in-person classes this month, even though school districts haven’t been cleared to reopen for all grades.

Last week the California Department of Health moved Fresno County from the purple to red tier, which means fewer restrictions for businesses, and the county has an average of fewer than seven new cases each day per 100,000 residents. For schools to open, the county needs to stay in the red tier for 14 consecutive days. If that happens, schools can start reopening as soon as Oct. 13.

In case Fresno County goes back to the purple tier next week, some local districts have applied for a waiver that allows elementary schools to reopen in smaller class sizes while also implementing social distancing guidelines.

Clovis Unified on Sept. 30 submitted a waiver to the Fresno County Public Health Department, spokesperson Kelly Avants said in an email to The Bee. Fresno Unified applied for a waiver Friday. Central Unified officials said if schools aren’t able to open on Oct. 13, the district will consider applying for a waiver.

Both Fresno Unified and Clovis waivers have not been approved as of Monday. Waivers need to be approved by the Fresno County Public Health Department and the California Department of Public Health.

Here is an updated list of the schools that have been approved for waivers:

Fresno County

Madera County

Kings County

Tulare County

Merced County

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.

Monica Velez
Monica Velez is the early education and K-12 reporter for The Bee’s Education Lab. The daughter of Salvadoran immigrants covered immigration for Valley Public Radio and worked as a health reporter at The Bee’s sister paper, The Merced Sun-Star. Velez, a Bay Area native, earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and minored in creative writing from California State University, Sacramento.
