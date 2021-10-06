Man stabbed at house party in northwest Fresno. Possible suspect detained, police say

A man was stabbed late Tuesday night at a house party in northwest Fresno, police said.

The call came in around 11:28 p.m. at a home near North La Paz Avenue and West Wrenwod Lane, where arriving officers found a man in his late 20s or early 30s had been stabbed in his torso, Lt. Sean Biggs said.

Another man was detained who may be a suspect, Biggs said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was expected to survive.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.