Crime

Man stabbed at house party in northwest Fresno. Possible suspect detained, police say

A man was stabbed late Tuesday night at a house party in northwest Fresno, police said.

The call came in around 11:28 p.m. at a home near North La Paz Avenue and West Wrenwod Lane, where arriving officers found a man in his late 20s or early 30s had been stabbed in his torso, Lt. Sean Biggs said.

Another man was detained who may be a suspect, Biggs said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was expected to survive.

