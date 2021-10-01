Crime

Police surround north Fresno apartment complex after man gets shot

Police tape off an apartment complex as they make announcements to anyone inside the unit to come out after a shooting on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Police tape off an apartment complex as they make announcements to anyone inside the unit to come out after a shooting on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. LARRY VALENZUELA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Police surrounded a north Fresno apartment complex Friday afternoon after a shooting wounded one person.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. and sent residents scrambling for cover at the Sierra Meadows Apartments near Blackstone and Sierra avenues, Officers Felipe Uribe said.

Officers found the shooting victim just outside the complex. The victim received non-life threatening wounds but was not cooperative with investigators, Uribe said.

Officers received reports that the shooting possibly occurred at an apartment unit on the south side of the complex. Officers immediately created a perimeter around the unit and taped off the area as they made announcements for anyone to come out.

Uribe said it is not yet known if any is inside the unit.

