Parts of Fresno County now receive evacuation warning due to growing KNP Complex Fire

A fire engine drives past sequoia trees in Lost Grove as the KNP Complex Fire burns about 15 miles away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Park. AP

The KNP Complex Fire now has triggered evacuation warnings in parts of Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for residents in the Miramonte and Pinehurst area, specifically in zone K159.

The eastern and southern boundaries of this zone are the county line on both sides. The northern boundary includes the south portion of the Giant Sequoia National Monument.

The KNP fire was started by a lightning strike near where the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks meet about four weeks ago. The fire is 20% contained. It was at 49,496 acres as of a Thursday night update.

As of Thursday night, new evacuation orders were issued in Tulare County for the communities of Eshom and Hartland Camp, including Eshom Valley Drive from the Fresno County line, south to Tarbell Pocket on Eshom Valley Drive, and North Mountain Road, 468 North to the county line.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office warned residents to evacuate using Eshom Valley to Stage Coach, to Highway 245 or Dry Creek.

An evacuation order means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave now before the fire reaches the community.

New evacuation warnings were issued for the community of Badger to the north Tulare County boundary, including Whittaker Forest Road, Hogback Road, CA 245, Dry Creek, Sierra Glenn, all the way to Wild Hog Canyon; then south to Deep trail, Shadley Jeep Trail; then east to Eshom Valley Road and north to the Tulare County boundary.

Crews battle spot fire

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials announced Thursday night that ground and air crews were responding to a new spot fire.

Flames had crossed the north fork of the Kaweah River, about two or three miles southeast of Eshom Point, and burned about 500 to 600 acres.

Evacuation points, other warnings

A temporary evacuation point is at the Woodlake Community Center at 145 N. Magnolia St.

Individuals with RVs/trailers may find information about where they can park at the college, or they may go to the International Agri-Center 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare, Gate D, to dry camp.

Earlier in the day, some evacuations had been downgraded, among them the areas of Mineral King Road from Highway 198 to the Oak Grove Bridge, including Crest, Sierra King, Hammond and Oak Grove.

There will be a road closure at the Horse Corrals on Mineral King Road, about 2.25 miles east of Highway 198.

Law enforcement continues to warn residents, even as evacuations ease, to be on the lookout for remaining fire personnel and equipment.

Because of the narrow roadways, Mineral King Road will be closed to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to allow personnel to move through the area without delay.

Residents returning as the evacuation alerts are eased are asked to present proof of residence to law enforcement officers.

Proof must include the person’s name and address within the impacted area. A driver’s license, utility bill or address documentation from the U.S. Post Office for those who use a P.O. box are acceptable.

Smoky skies continue to plague the Valley floor and on Thursday triggered another pollution alert by air-quality officials.

The San Joaquin Air Pollution Contral District has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire San Joaquin Valley, valid until Oct. 4th. This is due to smoke from the #KNPComplex and #WindyFire burning in Tulare County. #cawx pic.twitter.com/6WajN0w38v — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) September 30, 2021

“Smoke infiltration from the Windy and KNP Complex fires in Tulare County combined with high pressure and poor dispersion have prompted air quality officials in the San Joaquin Valley to issue an air quality alert,” according to a release from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. “Smoke is expected to continue to impact the San Joaquin Valley through Monday, October 4, when a low-pressure system moving over the Valley is forecast to improve dispersion.”

People being impacted by smoke are urged to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions, which can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 7:43 PM.