Women charged with selling heroin that caused overdose. They face 20 years to life

Two Madera County women are looking at the possibility of life in prison for allegedly selling heroin that officials say led to a fatal overdose.

Georgia Nicole Dean, 36, and Ashley Michelle Hill, 32, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. The two Coarsegold women are charged with both selling and conspiring to distribute a drug that resulted in death, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Dean and Hill drove to a residence in Coarsegold on Aug. 22, where they sold heroin to a man. That man later died from the use of the mixture or substance containing heroin, the documents allege.

Both charges carry a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison up to life in prison and a $1 million fine, the news release said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

If they’re convicted, sentencing for the two would be determined at the discretion of the court and after consideration of applicable statutory factors and Federal Sentencing Guidelines.