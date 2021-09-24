Crime

Man struck by vehicle in front of Fresno fire station. The driver left the scene

Taped off section of Cedar Avenue where a man was struck in a hit-and-run collision on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Taped off section of Cedar Avenue where a man was struck in a hit-and-run collision on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. LARRY VALENZUELA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A man was struck by a vehicle Friday night in front of a fire station in southeast Fresno.

The collision happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and just south of Butler Avenue, according to Fresno police Lt. Skye Leibee.

Officers learned that a man in his 50s was crossing on Cedar in front of Fire Station No. 8 when he was struck by a dark colored sedan going south. The man was not walking through a marked intersection, police confirmed.

The driver of the sedan, meanwhile, did not stop and continued to flee while traveling south on Cedar.

Fire fighters in the station nearby immediately responded and rendered aid on the victim.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Leibee said the victim suffered major head injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service