Man struck by vehicle in front of Fresno fire station. The driver left the scene

Taped off section of Cedar Avenue where a man was struck in a hit-and-run collision on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A man was struck by a vehicle Friday night in front of a fire station in southeast Fresno.

The collision happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and just south of Butler Avenue, according to Fresno police Lt. Skye Leibee.

Officers learned that a man in his 50s was crossing on Cedar in front of Fire Station No. 8 when he was struck by a dark colored sedan going south. The man was not walking through a marked intersection, police confirmed.

The driver of the sedan, meanwhile, did not stop and continued to flee while traveling south on Cedar.

Fire fighters in the station nearby immediately responded and rendered aid on the victim.

Leibee said the victim suffered major head injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.