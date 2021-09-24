Crime

Man shot in a Fresno neighborhood flees to apartment complex, later dies at hospital

Police investigate a fatal shooting in a southeast Fresno neighborhood Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Police investigate a fatal shooting in a southeast Fresno neighborhood Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. LARRY VALENZUELA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A man was killed Friday night in a shooting at an intersection in a southeast Fresno neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at Rowell and Grove avenues, in the Cedar and Jensen area, according to Fresno police Lt. Skye Leibee.

Officers found a man, in his late 30s, with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso inside a nearby apartment complex. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Leibee said officers learned that the victim was shot at the intersection and ran into the complex. No suspect information was available.

Police investigate
Fresno police investigating a fatal shooting Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Rowell and Grove avenues in the southeast area of the city. LARRY VALENZUELA lvalenzuela

“Based on evidence we have here, it appears that there was some kind of disturbance before the shooting,” Leibee said. “But we don’t have any witnesses that actually witnessed the disturbance preceding the shooting.”

It is Fresno’s 57th homicide of the year.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 8:01 PM.

