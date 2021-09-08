Fresno-area anti-mask activist arrested in Jan. 6 riot faces new federal charge. Here’s why

This photo of Benjamin Martin was included in the charging document related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Benjamin Martin, a Fresno-area anti-mask advocate who’s already facing charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with a new charge by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 43-year Martin was charged in a criminal complaint for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Sept. 2, Martin was arrested at his home in Madera on a criminal complaint issued by the District Court for the District of Columbia for charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

With regard to the new charge, FBI also executed federal search warrants at Martin’s home and found that he possessed several firearms, including a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and Kimber 1911 pistol.

Martin has a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and is not allowed to possess any firearms.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If convicted, Martin faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He remains at the Fresno County Jail, under a federal marshal hold.