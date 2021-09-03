Fired Fresno employee drives car into business, injures three coworkers

A Fresno man faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he was fired from a job and returned Friday, driving his car through the business and injuring three people, police reported.

The 38-year-old suspect, who was not immediately identified, drove about 70 feet into Authorized Vac and Sew after plowing through a plate glass window in a late-model Hyundai, said Sgt. Steve Presser.

The incident took place about 9:16 a.m. at a shopping mall on the northwest corner of North Blackstone and East Barstow avenues. The car came to rest after it slammed into a wall. There were about a dozen people, both customers and employees, in the store at the time. Presser said one person was taken to a hospital and the other two were treated at the scene.

Presser said the suspect was upset after he was let go earlier Friday.

This story will be updated.

<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3194.1162778715025!2d-119.79249195022388!3d36.81573347984698!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x809467f51554f941%3A0x26f40f95e9454932!2sE%20Barstow%20Ave%20%26%20N%20Blackstone%20Ave%2C%20Fresno%2C%20CA%2093710!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1630692961354!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy"></iframe>