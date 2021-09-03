Crime
Fired Fresno employee drives car into business, injures three coworkers
A Fresno man faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he was fired from a job and returned Friday, driving his car through the business and injuring three people, police reported.
The 38-year-old suspect, who was not immediately identified, drove about 70 feet into Authorized Vac and Sew after plowing through a plate glass window in a late-model Hyundai, said Sgt. Steve Presser.
The incident took place about 9:16 a.m. at a shopping mall on the northwest corner of North Blackstone and East Barstow avenues. The car came to rest after it slammed into a wall. There were about a dozen people, both customers and employees, in the store at the time. Presser said one person was taken to a hospital and the other two were treated at the scene.
Presser said the suspect was upset after he was let go earlier Friday.
This story will be updated.
