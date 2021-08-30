Teen booked in juvenile hall on attempted murder charge in shooting at Millerton Lake

A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting two people Sunday evening at Millerton Lake, the Fresno County Sheiff’s Office said Monday.

The teenager was booked into juvenile hall on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

Deputies received a call of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. at Millerton State Park.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said an argument took place between two gang members at the Crows Nest Boat Ramp.

The teenager allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it at the 31-year-old man. A 16-year-old girl, who is a possible friend of the shooting suspect, tried to intervene and was also shot by the teen.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Botti said the shooter ran from the ramp up to the nearby Crows Nest Boat Launch parking lot. State park rangers and the sheriff’s helicopter responded to the scene. Rangers found the teen in the Crows Nest parking lot.

Authorities tended to the man and teenage girl who suffered gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. As of Monday, the man remained in the hospital and the girl had been released.

Deputies interviewed many witnesses that helped provide what happen during the disturbance before the shots were fired.

Detectives determined the shooting to be an isolated incident.

No other park guests suffered injuries, Botti said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Anyone with information can contact detective Richard Antunez at 559-600-8221 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or can go to www.valleycrimestoppers.org and can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.