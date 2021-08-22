Crime
Sheriff’s Office investigates after body is discovered on private property in Auberry
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Saturday night on private property along Auberry Road.
A sheriff’s spokesman said that the person’s identity has not yet been confirmed.
There was no information on whether the person is male or female, or connected to the case of Bessie Walker, 27, an Auberry resident who has been missing Since Aug. 4. Walker was last seen near the Mono Wind Casino.
