Gunshots fired after high school football game in Fresno. At least one victim was struck

Multiple gunshots were fired Friday night following a high school football game between Bullard High and Central at Koligian Stadium.

Approximately six shots were believed to be fired around 10:10 p.m., approximately five minutes after Central High defeated Bullard 51-32 in a season-opening game between two rival schools.

At least one person was shot.

But it was unclear if the shooting victim was a child.

The shooting is believed to have occurred near the main parking lot of Central’s football stadium, which is located west of Highway 99, near Shaw Avenue and Grantland and Shaw avenues.

Several fans immediately rushed back into Koligan Stadium after shots were fired with many people yelling and screaming.

Others raced to get inside their vehicles.

Still, there were some people who appeared to be confused or even unaware that a shooting took place.

Several police cars eventually showed up to the scene.

A helicopter circled the stadium afterward with someone from the chopper instructing people to leave the parking lot.

However, several fans remained in the parking lot with cars stuck in traffic as people tried to quickly exit the area at the same time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

