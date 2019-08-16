Fresno family law attorney booked on sex crime charges involving minor

Jennifer Walters Fresno Police Department

A Fresno family law attorney who was arrested at Los Angeles International airport faces sex crime charges involving a minor, the Fresno Police Department reported.

Jennifer Walters, 39, was taken into custody last week when she returned to the United States from a trip abroad, according to Sgt. Israel Reyes.

She is accused in a complaint filed by the Fresno District Attorney’s Office of multiple charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, sodomy of a person under 16 years old, and unlawful sexual intercourse. An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Reyes said the arrest took place after U.S. Customs officials processed the lawyer’s passport information when she arrived at the airport. Walters was taken into custody and Fresno police were contacted.