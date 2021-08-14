Fresno man shot to death early Saturday. It is the city’s 47th homicide case of 2021

A 48-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday in southeast Fresno, with no information available on a possible suspect or motive.

It is the 47th homicide investigation for the Fresno Police Department this year. There were 77 in all of 2020, the highest total in more than 25 years.

Police arrived near First Street and Tulare Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. after the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system reported a single round had been fired in the area, according to a news release.

Officers found Marco Barrera unresponsive on the ground just south of the intersection. EMS personnel took Barrera to Community Regional Medical Center, but he died from his injuries.

Detectives learned that Barrera was walking in a shopping center parking lot when another man approached, shot him in the upper body and then fled.

Police don’t yet know if the two men knew each other.

Detectives are working to find additional witnesses and video.

People with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

Tipsters can also call Fresno police homicide Det. J. Alexander at 559-621-2445 or Det. M. Yee at 559-621-2407 and reference case #21043932.