Fresno mechanic sentenced to 20 years in prison for molesting 12-year-old child

A 43-year-old Fresno man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for molesting a 12-year-old child for more than a year.

Jessie Frank Carpio, a mechanic and business owner, was found guilty on June 10 of eight counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Prosecutor Andrew Janz was pleased with the sentence, saying Carpio assaulted the victim repeatedly in 2013.

“This was a very traumatic ongoing experience in her life and it has forever changed her,” Janz said. “Mr. Carpio was in a position of trust and he took advantage of that trust. He essentially took away the victim’s childhood.”

Janz said he admired the courage the victim showed in testifying against her abuser. “She faced him down,” Janz said.

The victim’s aunt said she also worries about her niece. “She can’t even deal with all of this right now, all the trauma it has brought to our family,” the aunt said.

The defendant’s brother-in-law Victor Tamayo told Judge David Gottlieb he continues to believe Carpio is innocent. “He is not a monster,” Tamayo said. “He would never do anything like that.”

One woman, who was in the courtroom supporting Carpio, had to be escorted out of the room by a deputy after interrupting the hearing and shouting that the victim was a “liar.”

Carpio’s defense attorney Mark Siegel there is no evidence of other victims in the case.

Judge Gottlieb explained that in his experience what Carpio did tends to fit the pattern of some sexual abusers.

“There are people who have proclivities and who have more than one victim, likewise there are those who have one victim that they continue to victimize over a period of time,” Gottlieb said. “Oftentimes that one victim is the only victim.”

Gottlieb denied the request to give Carpio probation. He sent him to prison for 20 years. Gottlieb also took notice of Carpio’s previous convictions for domestic violence, saying it showed not only a disrespect for but a violent streak towards women.

“The nature of these charges against Mr. Carpio are so serious and concerning, especially when you consider the age of the victim,” the judge said. “And the increase in sexual conduct not only continued but advanced in terms of the nature of the acts that were committed.”