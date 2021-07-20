Judge sets bond at $3 million for Fresno teenager accused of killing father, brother

An 18-year-old Fresno man accused of killing his brother and father appeared in court on Tuesday where the judge set his bail at $3 million.

Robert Cotter is charged with two counts of murder for allegedly shooting his brother, Brian Cotter, 15, and then his father, 53-year-old Patrick Cotter on May 17.

Police found the elder Cotter dead inside a bedroom of a mobile home in the 2500 block of West McKinley Avenue. The brother was also shot and taken to the hospital where he died a few days later.

Robert Cotter was expected to be arraigned Tuesday, but the hearing was continued for one week. His public defender Scott Baly asked Judge James Kelley for a delay to make sure the public defender was appointed to the case and there were no conflicts.

Prosecuting the case is Daniel E. Walters.

Police initially began investigating the two deaths as a murder-suicide based on what Robert witnessed. He told investigators his brother shot their father then killed himself.

But as detectives combed through the evidence they determined that the statements made by Robert Cotter were inconsistent with the physical evidence obtained at the scene.

Police later said Robert Cotter confessed to detectives, according to a Friday news release, saying that he had planned out the killings of his dad and brother. Why he allegedly wanted them dead is still unknown.

Robert Cotter is expected to be arraigned on July 27 in Dept. 32.