Two Fresno police officers injured after trying to detain a suspect outside an apartment

The area where a man allegedly assaulted two Fresno police officers on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A man believed to match the description of a homicide suspect in a southeast Fresno shooting Tuesday afternoon assaulted two officers, police said.

According to Fresno Police Department Capt. Dave Ramos, officers approached the man, identified themselves and attempted to detain him outside the Ranchwood Condos at Chestnut Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Ramos said the man was uncooperative and “challenged them.”

“Officers attempted to detain him peacefully to calm him down and get him to properly identity himself,” Ramos said. “He swung at an officer, the suspect was taken to the ground and suffered no injuries from what I was told and he was handcuffed.”

Ramos said two officers suffered minor injuries. One was bitten on the hand and the other had a scrape to his hand.

Police were able to identify the man, who they say was wanted on parole through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officers did not clarify why he was wanted by CDCR.

The officers are expected to be OK, Ramos said.