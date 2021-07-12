Update: One person in custody as storage yard fire sends mass of smoke over Fresno

One person was in custody Monday morning after a fire at a storage yard west of Highway 99 erupted in flames — billowing black smoke and causing explosions.

The blaze erupted about 8:30 a.m. at the lot near West Olive and North Valentine avenues, and a tower of black smoke was soon visible from most of Fresno.

Closer to the fire, multiple explosions could be heard as fuel tanks, automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles caught fire.

Jacob McAfee, deputy fire chief for the North Central Fire District, said he could not immediately provide details about the person arrested or what the charges were.

California Highway Patrol officers blocked Olive during the firefighting effort, which continued for several hours. Fresno city fire trucks also battled the blaze.

Fresno’s air was forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals before the fire, which did not improve the quality.