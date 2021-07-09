Prosecutor wants to keep Clovis double murder suspect in jail with no chance for bail

Clovis Police investigate a shooting at The Palace bar in Clovis, California on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Two men were shot to death and another was wounded. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Fresno County District Attorney’s office is seeking a no-bail hold on the man charged with killing two men at a Clovis nightclub in May.

The suspect, Eddie Cordero, 25, is currently in the Fresno County jail with bail set at $3 million. Elana Smith, senior deputy district attorney, requested he remain in jail with no opportunity to be released.

Smith told Judge James Kelley she is concerned Cordero will flee if given the chance.

“I am going to make a request for no bail based on the seriousness of the offenses and the fact that the defendant fled to a different state after this incident occurred and the amount of money he had in his possession,” Smith said.

Police arrested Cordero and an accomplice, Anthony Guzman, in Phoenix about a week after the deadly shooting at the Palace Nightclub in Old Town Clovis. Cordero is accused of fatally shooting Merehildo Luna, 21, of Fresno, and Andres Sanchez 27, of Sanger.

Smith did not say how much money Cordero had with him. Cordero and Guzman were spotted while riding in a vehicle and were arrested without any trouble.

Kelley set a bail hearing on July 22. Cordero was also arraigned Thursday, entering a plea of not guilty to two counts of murder and one count of assault with a firearm.

Guzman is expected to be arraigned on Aug. 23. He is charged with two counts of accessory to murder.