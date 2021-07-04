Suspect arrested in armed robbery of fruit vendor in Fresno area. Accomplice still loose

A suspect in the Selma fruit vendor robbery last month was arrested, Fresno County Sheriff’s said.

Jonathan Morales-Corvera, 21, was identified as one of the two men seen in a surveillance video of a fruit vendor robbery in Selma. Sheriffs said Corvera was the man in the video holding a baseball bat.

The Selma resident was booked into the Fresno County Jail on robbery charges then was released after posting bond. Detectives still are seeking to identify the second suspect.

The robbery occurred on the morning of June 20 while inside a trailer parked at the intersection of Mountain View and Fowler avenues in Selma.

Surveillance cameras show Corvera entering the trailer with a baseball bat and demanding money from the employee. The worker gave him a box containing cash, while another man stood outside the trailer and pointed a gun at the employee.

Both men left the scene in a newer model black two-door Dodge Challenger.’

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Detective Kyle Konze at 559-600-8171, kyle.konze@fresnosheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.