Video shows armed robbery of Fresno-area vendor. Can you help identify the two men?

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who robbed a fruit vendor at gunpoint last month.

The crime happened at 8:30 p.m. June 20 inside a trailer parked at the intersection of Mountain View and Fowler avenues in Selma.

Surveillance cameras show a man entering the trailer with a baseball bat and demanding money from the employee. The worker gave him a box containing cash, and another man stood outside the trailer and pointed a gun at the employee.

Both men left the scene in a newer model black two-door Dodge Challenger. The man with the bat had a black eye, and the gunman was wearing a Philadelphia Phillies baseball hat.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Detective Kyle Konze at 559-600-8171, kyle.konze@fresnosheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.