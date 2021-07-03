Woman badly hurt in Fresno County hit-and-run. Police get help in tracking driver down

An anonymous tip led officers to an alleged hit-and-run driver Saturday in Fresno County, even before investigators left the area where a woman had been struck by a vehicle and suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

Pablo Vasquez, 30, of Selma was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run involving injury. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.

Selma Police received a call about 8:43 a.m. of an injured person along Whitson Street, north of Floral Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old woman in the center median.

“The victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries she received when she was struck by the suspect vehicle,” a police news release stated.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery. Her condition was not available.

While at the scene of the crash, investigators received an anonymous tip that the suspect vehicle could be found in the area of Howard and Northhill streets in Selma.

Officers arrived at the location and found a tan Chevy Silverado with major damage to its hood and grill.

This truck is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in which a woman was seriously injured Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Selma, California. SELMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

“The Department conveys gratitude to community members that step forward to protect their community and assist law enforcement in solving crime,” the news release stated. “We are best when we work together to improve public safety as a community, as one. Thank You!”