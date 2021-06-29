Inmate tries to take deputy’s gun during escape attempt in Fresno courthouse hallway

A scary incident took place inside the hallway of the Fresno Superior County Courthouse Tuesday morning between a deputy and an inmate.

Branden Brophy, 31, of Fresno tried escaping Department 20 after he was inside the courtroom to face burglary charges.

Brophy ran out after 9 a.m., and a deputy assigned to provide security for that courtroom got into a struggle with him in the hallway.

The struggle lasted for 30 seconds. For about 10 seconds, it appeared that Brophy tried taking the deputy’s gun.

A person inside the courtroom came out and assisted the deputy, who was described as 5 feet and 135 pounds. Brophy is 6-1 and 185 pounds. Brophy was taken into custody after other deputies arrived.

Brophy is facing new felony charges of escaping jail, using violence against an officer and attempting to take an officer’s firearm. His total bail is now $916,000.