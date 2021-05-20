Woman runs over man that she claims was lying in the middle of a Fresno road, police say

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in southeast Fresno, police said.

The collision happened at 9:08 p.m., at Maple and Jensen avenues.

According to Lt. Jordan Beckford, a woman was driving westbound on Jensen Avenue when she ran over a man that claims was lying in the roadway.

The woman, however, told officers that she did not see the man on the road and initially thought she struck something else, Beckford said.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There were no signs of drugs or alcohol at this point, Beckford said.

Detectives are at the scene and will be there for several hours.