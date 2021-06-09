Fresno police detectives arrest man on suspicion of homicide in late April shooting

The Fresno Police Department said 28-year-old Nikilas Cornwell died after he was shot in late April. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Fresno Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon the arrest of 27-year-old Jeffrey Emmett, who is suspected of killing Nikilas Cornwell in late April.

The department’s Street Violence Bureau Tactical Team contacted Emmett on June 3 and said he was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Police said Emmett was arrested for being an ex-felon in possession of a loaded firearm.

Detectives interviewed Emmett, who confessed to shooting Cornwell during an altercation, police said.

The shooting happened April 26 around 8:15 p.m., at the intersection of Clinton and Argyle avenues. Officers found Cornwell, 28, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition before he died April 27.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Emmett.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police and can remain anonymous by calling 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.