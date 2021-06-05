Fresno IRS employee was caught helping fake tax returns. She scammed more than $100,000

A former employee of the Internal Revenue Service in Fresno attempted to defraud the government agency of more than $170,000.

Angela Milton of Sacramento is facing three years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution for the money owed the IRS after pleading guilty in a federal court on Friday, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The 38-year-old was a tax examining technician with the IRS working in Fresno between 2010 and 2013, when she helped prepare and file numerous fraudulent tax returns in other peoples’ names. According to court documents, Milton sometimes received a fee for her help and sometimes just took a portion of the refund without the knowledge of the taxpayer.

The attempted fraud was worth more than $170,000, though the actual loss was approximately $101,475, court records show.

Milton is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 3.