Fresno woman scammed government of COVID relief money, used to gamble and shop, feds say

A Fresno woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly receiving more than $220,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Cecilia Aquino, 34, is charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft for using stolen identities to submit unemployment insurance claims applications for Small Business Administration Economic Injury and Disaster Loans, said acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

According to the indictment, Aquino submitted unemployment benefit claims from June through November 2020 in at least seven states and misrepresenting who she really was.

The applications for assistance allegedly came from a self‑employed dancer and the owner of an interior design business that needed help because the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to lose their job and business revenue.

State and federal officials estimate Aquino’s fraud cost taxpayers at least $220,000 and potentially more than $350,000.

Aquino used the money for gambling, rent, shopping, and other personal expenditures, according to court documents.

If convicted, Aquino faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the mail and wire fraud counts.

She is also looking at a mandatory two-year sentence that would run consecutive to other counts and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the aggravated identity theft counts.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the SBA Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton is prosecuting the case.