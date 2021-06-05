This Fresno dad was shot to death. Judge calls killer’s actions vicious during sentencing

Juan Rangel, 31, was killed on June 28, 2018 in Fresno

A 21-year-old Fresno man was sentenced to 59-years-to life Friday for shooting to death a father of five as he and a relative drove by a crowded west Fresno park.

Judge Gary Orozco called the 2018 shooting of Juan Rangel, 31, a callous and vicious act that could have been far worse had convicted murderer Eliseo Orozco’s bullets found other victims.

“He didn’t just fire once,” the judge said. “He fired eight times“

The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. as families, children and young people enjoyed a summer’s night at Frank H. Ball Park at Mayor Avenue and Inyo Streets.

Police said Orozco, a suspected Sureño gang member, was at the recreational center when he saw Juan Rangel and his cousin Luis Rangel drive by. He allegedly rushed into the street, pulled a handgun from his waistband and began firing at the vehicle.

One of the bullets struck Juan Rangel in the back of the head, killing him. His cousin was also wounded but survived. Family members said Juan Rangel had previously been associated with the Norteño gang, but left that life more than 20 years ago.

The family was living in the Lake Tahoe area before returning to Fresno in March of 2018 for family reasons.

Based on witness statements, Orozco was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. But the jury in his 2019 trial couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict, so the judge declared a mistrial.

In his second trial, Orozco was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Family members from both sides attended Friday’s sentencing, but only Rangel’s family spoke.

His sister Selene Pineda said her brother was her rock.

“He was like a father to me; he protected me no matter what and was always there for me,” she said, as she began to cry. “He treated my kids like they were his kids. He was everything to me.”

Since her brother’s death, Pineda said she has struggled with anxiety and depression.

“My brother was an amazing man and an amazing father,” she said.

Rangel’s wife, Angelica Lopez, said she and her five children are going to therapy to help them deal with the devastation of losing their loved one.

Her 12-year-old daughter is fearful of her mother leaving the house because she’s afraid something will happen to her and she won’t come back.

“She does not want to lose another parent,” Lopez said. “And one of my sons will say, ‘why don’t the doctors just fix daddy,’ and I don’t know how to answer those questions.”

The judge cautioned Orozco from continuing on the path he is on. If he does, it will almost certainly lead to more tragedy. Orozco will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

“I have seen dropouts change their lives, but it depends on the character of the clique you are with,” the judge said. “It is all in your hands now.”

Orozco’s defense attorney Mark Siegel, plans to file an appeal. The case was prosecuted by Kelly Smith, senior deputy district attorney.