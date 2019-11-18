‘They are terrified to testify’ says prosecutor in Fresno gang-related murder trial

Eliseo Orozco, 18, is on trial in the shooting death of Juan Rangel, a 31-year-old father of five. Fresno Police Department

Three witnesses in the trial of accused killer Eliseo Orozco denied on Monday knowing anything about the shooting death of 31-year-old Juan Rangel, despite having told police they saw what happened.

Police said Rangel, a father of five, was gunned down by Orozco on June 28, 2018 as Rangel and his cousin Luis Rangel were driving by the Frank H. Ball community center at Inyo and Mayor streets in southeast Fresno.

Orozco, a suspected Sureño gang member, is accused by police of being the shooter based on witness statements. They said Orozco was at the center and when he saw the Rangels driving by, he rushed into the street, pulled a handgun from his waistband and began firing at the vehicle.

He struck Juan Rangel in the back of the head, killing him. His cousin was also wounded but survived, said prosecutor Kelly Smith.

During his opening statement, Smith accused Orozco, 19, of trying to score points with the gang by brazenly shooting the Rangels. Family members said Juan Rangel had previously been associated with the Norteño gang, but left that life more than 20 years ago.

The Rangels had been living in the Lake Tahoe area for several years before returning to Fresno in March of last year for family reasons.

Smith said several key witnesses cooperated fully with detectives during the investigation, providing police with what they needed to arrest Orozco. But three witnesses in particular, who are all related, have since become very reluctant to testify.

“They are terrified to testify in a gang case,” Smith said.

Each of the three witnesses answered Smith’s questions the same way: It was either “no” or “I don’t know.”

Unfazed, Smith turned to reading portions of the statements each witness gave to police the night of the shooting. They provided detail, including identifying Orozco, the type of gun, and the color of the car the Rangels were driving. All three of the witnesses also picked Orozco out of a photo lineup as the shooter.

Lead detective Raul Diaz testified Monday that all three of the witnesses were cooperative that night.

But none of that cooperation was present Monday. At one point during the morning’s testimony, one of the witnesses stopped answering Smith’s questions. Judge John E. Vogt scolded her that if she did not answer he would send her to juvenile hall.

The witness’ mother shouted to her daughter from the audience: “Answer the man’s questions so we can get the hell up out of here.”

Defense attorney Mark Siegel had no better luck with the witnesses.

Orozco faces a maximum of 82 years to life if found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, plus enhancements.

The trial continues Tuesday.