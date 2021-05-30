Shots ring out before dawn near Fresno County dairy, sending man to hospital

Detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday outside a dairy on Coleman Avenue just east of Highway 41 near Laton.

There was one victim, an adult male in his 50s, who was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call of shots fired at 5 a.m. and located the victim with a single gunshot wound.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP or online.