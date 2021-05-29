A Fresno man was shot in the chest. Police say a medical device deflected the bullet

A Fresno man was shot twice in the upper body early Saturday, and one bullet that struck his chest was deflected by his pacemaker, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:19 a.m. Saturday at a home on East McKinley Avenue near Sixth Street in central Fresno, Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said. The 61-year-old victim was reported in stable condition early Saturday.

There are no known suspects. Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford described the victim as “semi-uncooperative.”

Beckford said the victim, who was not named, was also shot in the forearm.

“He stated unknown subjects knocked on his door and when he opened it, shots were fired,” Beckford said.

A suspect description was not available Saturday. Police reported there were gunshot markings on the victim’s door. No other information was immediately available.

Chamalbide said information about the shooting can be reported to Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).