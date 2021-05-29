Fresno man stole a car at gunpoint and sold it before he was captured, deputies say

A 26-year-old Madera man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint in rural Fresno County.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said suspect Alvaro Gonsalez arranged to buy a vehicle, but instead of paying for it, pointed a gun at two people and stole the car on Wednesday in the area of Madera and Clinton avenues, north of Kerman. The victims were not injured.

Fresno County sheriff detectives, with the help of a K-9 dog and Madera County Sheriff’s Office deputies, found the carjacking suspect around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Skaggs Bridge Park, just north of where he allegedly stole the vehicle. Botti said he ran from authorities and was found at 10:45 a.m. hiding in some bushes near the San Joaquin River.

Botti said Gonsalez suffered an injury to his arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of two counts of assault with a firearm, carjacking, and resisting arrest.

After his arrest, an airsoft pistol was found in the area, Botti said.

Botti said Gonsalez had already sold the stolen vehicle by the time he was captured. Deputies found the vehicle near Fresno and C streets in Fresno, just west of Highway 99, and returned it to the carjacking victim.