Two killed in fiery crash, sparking large power outage in Visalia. What police know

Two people died in a car crash early Saturday that resulted in a large power outage in the Visalia area.

Visalia police said the solo-vehicle accident was reported at 1 a.m. in the area of Walnut and Linwood avenues. Police found a 2005 white Infinity G35 sedan had caught fire after crashing into a power pole at that location.

Two people inside the car died, police said. They have not yet been identified.

Police said early Saturday morning that utility crews were working to restore electricity in the area.